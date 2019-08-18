Reviewing WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s results

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.86 N/A 0.48 21.84 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.35 N/A 2.35 1.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of WPX Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to WPX Energy Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WPX Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

WPX Energy Inc.’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

WPX Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. WPX Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

WPX Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

WPX Energy Inc.’s average price target is $16.8, while its potential upside is 62.48%. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.13 average price target and a 164.82% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Gulfport Energy Corporation appears more favorable than WPX Energy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WPX Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Gulfport Energy Corporation

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.