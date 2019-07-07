Reviewing WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.95 N/A 0.48 26.86 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.80 N/A 2.06 13.93

Table 1 demonstrates WPX Energy Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WPX Energy Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

WPX Energy Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 60.85% at a $17.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $33.5, which is potential 14.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that WPX Energy Inc. looks more robust than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WPX Energy Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 37.6% respectively. 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats WPX Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.