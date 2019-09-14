Reviewing Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s results

Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 118 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 Viad Corp 63 1.01 N/A 1.78 38.80

Table 1 demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and Viad Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viad Corp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldpay Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Worldpay Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Viad Corp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Worldpay Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Viad Corp has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Worldpay Inc. Its rival Viad Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Worldpay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Worldpay Inc. and Viad Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

$119.71 is Worldpay Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Worldpay Inc. and Viad Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 93.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. was more bullish than Viad Corp.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats Viad Corp on 7 of the 11 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.