Reviewing Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 102 9.78 N/A 0.48 249.71 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.14 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

Worldpay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Worldpay Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Worldpay Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.13% and an $116.7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.16, while its potential upside is 36.58%. The data provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than Worldpay Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of Worldpay Inc. shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Worldpay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. was more bullish than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Worldpay Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.