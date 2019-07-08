Reviewing World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)’s and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s results

We are contrasting World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 6.13 N/A 0.83 97.86 Fox Corporation 42 1.99 N/A 2.60 14.34

In table 1 we can see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fox Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 11.2% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$113 is World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 55.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.77% respectively. About 2.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% are Fox Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. -3.63% -16.48% -7.93% 16.75% 86.41% 8.7% Fox Corporation 1.11% 0.68% 0% 0% 0% -5.03%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. had bullish trend while Fox Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Fox Corporation.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.