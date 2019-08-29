Reviewing World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)’s and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)’s results

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) are two firms in the Entertainment – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 80 6.16 N/A 0.83 87.69 CBS Corporation 49 1.04 N/A 7.89 6.53

In table 1 we can see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and CBS Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBS Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CBS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and CBS Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9% CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta means World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CBS Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, CBS Corporation has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and CBS Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s consensus target price is $107.4, while its potential upside is 50.25%. On the other hand, CBS Corporation’s potential upside is 45.22% and its consensus target price is $61.5. The data provided earlier shows that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than CBS Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and CBS Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.7%. About 2.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are CBS Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend while CBS Corporation had bullish trend.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.