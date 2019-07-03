Reviewing World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)’s and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services Corporation 28 0.06 N/A 1.98 15.29 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 46 0.00 N/A 7.22 6.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for World Fuel Services Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than World Fuel Services Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. World Fuel Services Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has World Fuel Services Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 2.3% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0.00% 19.1% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

World Fuel Services Corporation’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

World Fuel Services Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Fuel Services Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for World Fuel Services Corporation and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

World Fuel Services Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.08% and an $40 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares and 5.9% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited shares. About 1.8% of World Fuel Services Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% are Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Fuel Services Corporation 2.41% -2.39% 20.83% 2.72% 31.73% 41.15% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 2.73% -9.48% -6.32% 1.09% -34.88% 2.71%

For the past year World Fuel Services Corporation has stronger performance than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited beats World Fuel Services Corporation.