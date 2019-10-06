Reviewing World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)’s and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s results

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services Corporation 39 3.26 63.64M 1.98 19.75 NGL Energy Partners LP 13 76.06 116.52M -1.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services Corporation 161,728,081.32% 7.1% 2.2% NGL Energy Partners LP 865,676,077.27% 12.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

World Fuel Services Corporation’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of World Fuel Services Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, NGL Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

World Fuel Services Corporation’s upside potential is 15.69% at a $46 average target price. NGL Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 23.64% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that NGL Energy Partners LP appears more favorable than World Fuel Services Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both World Fuel Services Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 65.5% respectively. 2.3% are World Fuel Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Fuel Services Corporation 7.43% 7.61% 28.63% 55.54% 42.27% 82.34% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year World Fuel Services Corporation has stronger performance than NGL Energy Partners LP

Summary

NGL Energy Partners LP beats World Fuel Services Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.