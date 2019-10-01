Reviewing World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)’s and Its Rivals results

As Credit Services company, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

World Acceptance Corporation has 91% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand World Acceptance Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have World Acceptance Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance Corporation 3,209,876.54% 5.20% 3.30% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting World Acceptance Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance Corporation 4.29M 134 18.03 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

World Acceptance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio World Acceptance Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for World Acceptance Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

World Acceptance Corporation presently has an average price target of $87, suggesting a potential downside of -31.77%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.75%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, World Acceptance Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of World Acceptance Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year World Acceptance Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that World Acceptance Corporation is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, World Acceptance Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

World Acceptance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation’s competitors beat World Acceptance Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.