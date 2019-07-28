Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 51 10.73 N/A -1.09 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1358.87 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workiva Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 187.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workiva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Workiva Inc. is $44.33, with potential downside of -26.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of Workiva Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has 50.6% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -56.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.