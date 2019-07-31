Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s results

Both Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 51 10.43 N/A -1.09 0.00 RealPage Inc. 60 6.67 N/A 0.37 161.42

Table 1 highlights Workiva Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Workiva Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Workiva Inc. and RealPage Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$44.33 is Workiva Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -24.53%. RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 consensus target price and a 6.87% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workiva Inc. and RealPage Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 87%. Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, RealPage Inc. has 13.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.