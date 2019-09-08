Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s results

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.06 N/A -1.09 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 45 18.57 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Workiva Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Workiva Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.67, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.