Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.84 N/A -1.09 0.00 Lyft Inc. 61 6.25 N/A -6.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Lyft Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Workiva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Workiva Inc.’s downside potential is -14.09% at a $44.33 average target price. Competitively Lyft Inc. has an average target price of $75.46, with potential upside of 38.48%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. About 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Workiva Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.