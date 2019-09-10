Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.18 N/A -1.09 0.00 Domo Inc. 32 4.55 N/A -5.39 0.00

Demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Domo Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 49.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.