Reviewing Workiva Inc. (WK)’s and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s results

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.57 N/A -1.09 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.41 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Workiva Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Workiva Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. Its rival Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -11.45% for Workiva Inc. with average price target of $44.33. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.13 average price target and a -30.59% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Workiva Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workiva Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 45.4%. About 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.