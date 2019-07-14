Reviewing Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)’s and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s results

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 1 402.80 N/A -0.74 0.00 Monro Inc. 80 2.30 N/A 2.43 33.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workhorse Group Inc. and Monro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Workhorse Group Inc. and Monro Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monro Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Monro Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Monro Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Monro Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.3% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares and 99.4% of Monro Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Monro Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. -26.04% 213.35% 96.47% 120.22% -28.73% 271.21% Monro Inc. -0.63% -6.59% 3.15% 7.64% 45.25% 16.63%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monro Inc.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.