Reviewing Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)’s and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s results

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 597.73 N/A -0.69 0.00 LKQ Corporation 27 0.63 N/A 1.34 20.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, LKQ Corporation has 2.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. LKQ Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.1% of LKQ Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Workhorse Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of LKQ Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. was more bullish than LKQ Corporation.

Summary

LKQ Corporation beats Workhorse Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.