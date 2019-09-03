Reviewing Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)’s and Its Competitors results

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Workhorse Group Inc. has 11.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 2% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workhorse Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.80% -292.80% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Workhorse Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 47.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workhorse Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. has stronger performance than Workhorse Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workhorse Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Workhorse Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.