Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

As Application Software companies, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 179 3.50 162.78M -2.10 0.00 Zuora Inc. 15 0.00 78.45M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workday Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Workday Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 90,761,081.68% -24.2% -8.7% Zuora Inc. 530,425,963.49% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Workday Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares and 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Workday Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Workday Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.