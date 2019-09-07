Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

This is a contrast between Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 12.20 N/A -2.10 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 10.42 N/A 1.47 58.96

Demonstrates Workday Inc. and Qualys Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Workday Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta means Workday Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workday Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $94.4 consensus price target and a 16.67% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Workday Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Workday Inc. was more bullish than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.