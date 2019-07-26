Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

We are contrasting Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 196 16.11 N/A -1.93 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.39 N/A -0.63 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Workday Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nuance Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 30.64% and its average price target is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 90.8% respectively. Workday Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Workday Inc. has weaker performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.