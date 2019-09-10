Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 12.53 N/A -2.10 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.11 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workday Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Workday Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, MicroStrategy Incorporated has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Workday Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Workday Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Workday Inc. has stronger performance than MicroStrategy Incorporated

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.