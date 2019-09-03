Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and Its Peers results

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Workday Inc. has 94.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of Workday Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Workday Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.20% -8.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Workday Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. N/A 199 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Workday Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$215.29 is the average target price of Workday Inc., with a potential upside of 22.97%. The potential upside of the competitors is 136.10%. Given Workday Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Workday Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Workday Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Workday Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Workday Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Workday Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Workday Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Workday Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Workday Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.