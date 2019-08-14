Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 14.34 N/A -2.10 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 79 16.08 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Workday Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Everbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Workday Inc. and Everbridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Everbridge Inc. has a consensus price target of $88.25, with potential upside of 7.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Everbridge Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.