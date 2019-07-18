Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 194 16.26 N/A -1.93 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.80 N/A -12.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workday Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Volatility and Risk

Workday Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival DropCar Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. DropCar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.43% of DropCar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DropCar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Workday Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.