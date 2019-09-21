Reviewing Workday Inc. (WDAY)’s and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s results

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 197 12.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Workday Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Workday Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Workday Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.