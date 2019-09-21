Reviewing Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF)’s and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 7.18 4.63 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.62 12.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Woori Financial Group Inc. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. Grupo Supervielle S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Woori Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Woori Financial Group Inc. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 0.6% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 14.6% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Woori Financial Group Inc. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential downside is -31.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Woori Financial Group Inc. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 28.1%. About 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.09% of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 7.54% -2.28% 45.83% -25.17% -41.58% -11.29%

For the past year Woori Financial Group Inc. was more bearish than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Grupo Supervielle S.A. beats Woori Financial Group Inc.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.