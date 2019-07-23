Reviewing Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF)’s and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s results

As Foreign Regional Banks companies, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) and Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 7.12 4.91 Bancolombia S.A. 49 0.00 N/A 3.38 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates Woori Financial Group Inc. and Bancolombia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bancolombia S.A. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Woori Financial Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Woori Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Bancolombia S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.6% Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancolombia S.A. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Woori Financial Group Inc. and Bancolombia S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Bancolombia S.A. is $51, which is potential -1.68% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Woori Financial Group Inc. and Bancolombia S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 40.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 57% of Woori Financial Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Bancolombia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woori Financial Group Inc. -1.8% -7.66% -12.6% -18.28% -19.52% -17% Bancolombia S.A. -1.81% -9.24% 6.06% 17.69% -1% 25.01%

For the past year Woori Financial Group Inc. has -17% weaker performance while Bancolombia S.A. has 25.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Woori Financial Group Inc.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.