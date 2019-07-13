Reviewing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s results

Both Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. 33 1.09 N/A 2.04 14.41 Vera Bradley Inc. 11 0.93 N/A 0.59 19.44

Table 1 highlights Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vera Bradley Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wolverine World Wide Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wolverine World Wide Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vera Bradley Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 8.2% Vera Bradley Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Wolverine World Wide Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, Vera Bradley Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Vera Bradley Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vera Bradley Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Vera Bradley Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s average price target is $38.8, while its potential upside is 42.23%. On the other hand, Vera Bradley Inc.’s potential upside is 22.38% and its average price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Wolverine World Wide Inc. looks more robust than Vera Bradley Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Vera Bradley Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 71.3% respectively. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.4% of Vera Bradley Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -16.51% -18.77% -23.56% -11.3% -5.82% -7.71% Vera Bradley Inc. -5.07% -3.14% 25.38% -12.57% 9.82% 33.14%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. has -7.71% weaker performance while Vera Bradley Inc. has 33.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc. beats Vera Bradley Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products. The company sells its products through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The Direct segment sells Vera Bradley branded products through the companyÂ’s factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, and direct-to-consumer eBay sales, as well as through its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect segment offers Vera Bradley branded products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites and inventory liquidators, and its wholesale customer in Japan. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 113 full-line stores and 46 factory outlet stores. Vera Bradley, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.