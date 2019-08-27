Reviewing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s results

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. 31 1.00 N/A 2.00 13.55 Tapestry Inc. 31 0.99 N/A 2.47 12.55

Demonstrates Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Tapestry Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Tapestry Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolverine World Wide Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wolverine World Wide Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tapestry Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 8.2% Tapestry Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tapestry Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Tapestry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Tapestry Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Tapestry Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tapestry Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus target price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 39.66%. Competitively Tapestry Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.6, with potential upside of 41.76%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tapestry Inc. seems more appealing than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Tapestry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tapestry Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86% Tapestry Inc. 0.42% -1.18% -0.29% -19.41% -34.93% -8.36%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. was more bearish than Tapestry Inc.

Summary

Tapestry Inc. beats Wolverine World Wide Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. The company also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women. In addition, it offers weekend and travel accessories, travel bags, and other lifestyle products. Further, the company holds licensing rights to market and distribute eyewear, watches, and fragrances under the Coach brand name. It markets its products to consumers through a network of Coach-operated stores, including Internet in North America; and Coach-operated stores and concession shop-in-shops in Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The company also sells its products to wholesale customers and distributors in approximately 55 countries. As of July 1, 2017, it operated 221 Coach retail stores and 198 Coach outlet leased stores; and 543 Coach-operated concession shop-in-shops within department, Coach retail, and outlet stores, as well as 81 Stuart Weitzman stores. Coach, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.