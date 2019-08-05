Reviewing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)’s results

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. 32 1.07 N/A 2.00 13.55 Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 6 0.63 N/A 0.17 34.48

Table 1 highlights Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Wolverine World Wide Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 8.2% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wolverine World Wide Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Tandy Leather Factory Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Tandy Leather Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s average price target is $38.8, while its potential upside is 44.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares and 69.8% of Tandy Leather Factory Inc. shares. 2.1% are Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% are Tandy Leather Factory Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86% Tandy Leather Factory Inc. -1.17% 7.82% 4.4% 3.85% -21.97% 4.4%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. had bearish trend while Tandy Leather Factory Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Wolverine World Wide Inc. beats Tandy Leather Factory Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. The company offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware. It also manufactures leather lacing and do-it-yourself kits. As of May 22, 2017, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 4 International stores located in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Spain. It serves individuals, wholesale distributors, tack and saddle shops, western stores, craft stores and craft store chains, other large volume purchasers, manufacturers, retailers, youth groups, summer camps, schools, equine-related shops, cobblers, and dealers, as well as institutions, such as prisons and prisoners, schools, and hospitals. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.