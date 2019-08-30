Reviewing Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s results

This is a contrast between Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. 31 0.99 N/A 2.00 13.55 Forward Industries Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Forward Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 8.2% Forward Industries Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Industries Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wolverine World Wide Inc. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Forward Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Forward Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Forward Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s upside potential is 34.98% at a $35 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares and 14.7% of Forward Industries Inc. shares. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Forward Industries Inc. has 40.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86% Forward Industries Inc. -5.98% -5.17% -26.3% -23.1% -40.22% -15.38%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Industries Inc.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Forward Industries Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.