Reviewing WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s results

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.71 N/A 2.12 29.77 Spherix Incorporated 3 183.31 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights WNS (Holdings) Limited and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Volatility and Risk

WNS (Holdings) Limited has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares and 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Comparatively, 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited has 52.74% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.