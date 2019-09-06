Reviewing WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)’s results

This is a contrast between WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.71 N/A 2.12 29.77 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.86 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WNS (Holdings) Limited and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides WNS (Holdings) Limited and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is $60, which is potential 6.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares and 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited was more bullish than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.