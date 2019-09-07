Reviewing WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s results

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.71 N/A 2.12 29.77 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see WNS (Holdings) Limited and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited had bullish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.