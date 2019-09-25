Reviewing WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s results

We are comparing WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 58 3.56 N/A 2.12 29.77 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.37 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WNS (Holdings) Limited and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WNS (Holdings) Limited and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited shares. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 7.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited has stronger performance than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Marathon Patent Group Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.