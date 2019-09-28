Reviewing Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 135 0.61 45.76M -1.20 0.00 Care.com Inc. 10 1.41 24.01M 1.15 9.56

Table 1 demonstrates Wix.com Ltd. and Care.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Wix.com Ltd. and Care.com Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 33,974,311.38% -38.3% -6.6% Care.com Inc. 241,306,532.66% 29.3% 16%

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Care.com Inc. has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Care.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Care.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Wix.com Ltd. and Care.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Wix.com Ltd. has a 32.28% upside potential and an average price target of $152.25. Competitively Care.com Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 27.83%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Wix.com Ltd. is looking more favorable than Care.com Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wix.com Ltd. and Care.com Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 82.3%. About 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. had bullish trend while Care.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.