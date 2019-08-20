Reviewing Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)’s and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s results

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 131 10.65 N/A -1.20 0.00 Blucora Inc. 31 1.74 N/A 1.36 22.10

Demonstrates Wix.com Ltd. and Blucora Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Wix.com Ltd. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blucora Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Blucora Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blucora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wix.com Ltd. and Blucora Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 8 2.89 Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$134.78 is Wix.com Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.17%. Meanwhile, Blucora Inc.’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential upside is 86.53%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Blucora Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Wix.com Ltd. shares and 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.14% of Wix.com Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Blucora Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. was more bullish than Blucora Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Blucora Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.