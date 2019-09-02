Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 10.74%. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has 21.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.