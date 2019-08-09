Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.05 N/A 0.21 29.38 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 highlights WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is $13.5, which is potential 11.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 12.03%. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.