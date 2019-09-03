Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.67 N/A 0.21 29.38 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.27

Demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 4.31% respectively. Insiders owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 2.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.