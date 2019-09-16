Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.16 N/A 0.21 29.38 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.79 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that WisdomTree Investments Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Garrison Capital Inc. has 9.95% stronger performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.