Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.67 N/A 0.21 29.38 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.52 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is presently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WisdomTree Investments Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. GAMCO Investors Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while GAMCO Investors Inc. has 20.19% stronger performance.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.