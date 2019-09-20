Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.16 N/A 0.21 29.38 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s 1.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 15.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.