Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

This is a contrast between WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.07 N/A 0.21 29.38 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 29.29%. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 6.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has 27.59% stronger performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.