Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

We are comparing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.46 N/A 0.21 31.75 Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.77 N/A 4.76 7.37

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is currently more expensive than Encore Capital Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 20.97% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.