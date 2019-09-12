Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s results

We are comparing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 2.82 N/A 0.21 29.38 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.39 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.