Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s results

This is a contrast between WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 138.76 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 32.94% respectively. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.6%. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.