Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s results

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.11 N/A 0.21 29.38 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.41 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.