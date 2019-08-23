Reviewing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.79 N/A 0.21 29.38 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.10 N/A -4.69 0.00

Demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 31.7%. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.5%. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bearish than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.